LAHORE - The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has made efforts with the help of Qatar Airlines to address the plight of Pakistanis stranded in Doha.

They are now being adjusted on different Airlines in order to proceed to the intended destinations. The CAA is constantly in touch with Qatar Airlines on the issue.

On the other hand PIA CEO Nayyar Hayat has also issued instructions to take special arrangements to bring stranded Pakistani passengers at Doha airport back to the country. PIA’s country manager in Qatar has also been contacted and directed to keep in touch with the Pakistani passengers and solve their problems. The CEO has also asked director marketing and airport services to be vigilant. The CEO said that if needed special flights would be operated to bring back stranded Pakistanis from Qatar.

Staff Reporter from Islamabad adds: Former president Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday expressed concerns over stranded Pakistanis in Doha and demanded the government to evacuate them on priority basis.

In a statement, he said, this was the basic responsibility of the government to bring back stranded Pakistanis at Doha airport.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party was with the relatives of stranded Pakistanis and shared their concerns and demands that these unfortunate Pakistanis be brought back as soon as possible.