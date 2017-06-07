China says it will continue to work with Pakistan on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to bring more economic benefits to the people of both the countries as well as the region, reported Radio Pakistan.

This was stated by Spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying in her regular press briefing in Beijing.

She opined that CPEC, a flagship project of One Belt One Road Initiative has helped Pakistan to improve transport and energy infrastructures and also provided job opportunities for the people in Pakistan.

In reply to a question, she termed Kashmir a left over issue from the history between India and Pakistan which should be properly settled by the two countries through negotiation.

She said that CPEC is a project of economic cooperation and it would not affect China’s position on the issue of Kashmir.