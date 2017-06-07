Pakistan will strongly defend itself against all intrigues and aggression by inimical forces.

This resolve was reaffirmed by National Security Committee, which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the chair.

Country’s top civil and military leaders on Wednesday "expressed concern on the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan" following a series of recent attacks that killed nearly 200 people.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told diplomats in Kabul on Tuesday that death toll from a deadly truck bombing in Kabul on May 31 reached 150.

The meeting strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Kabul and resolved to remain steadfast and resolute in support of Afghan people, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.

"The participants strongly rejected the baseless allegations on Pakistan" in the context of the huge bombing in the well-guarded diplomatic area in Kabul, the statement said in a reference to Afghan intelligence agency's allegations that Pakistan's security authorities had helped the Haqqani network in the attack.

"It was highlighted that Pakistan was the only country in the Afghan equation which has achieved clear and measurable success against terrorism despite limited capacity and huge human and economic costs," the statement said.

Pakistan has not only remained committed to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan but also worked with all regional and global initiatives to that end, it further said.

The statement noted that Pakistan has shown exceptional restraint even when Afghan "territory was used for terrorist acts in Pakistan which resulted in massive human losses".

"Pakistan was fully cognizant of institutional collaboration by elements hostile to Pakistan and will defend itself resolutely against manifest and future threats. At the same time Pakistan remains committed to continue its ongoing efforts for local, regional and global peace," the statement added.