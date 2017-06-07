A meeting of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in connection with preparations for general elections 2018 was held in Islamabad on Wednesday with Secretary Babar Yaqoob in the chair.

The meeting decided to procure all relevant material and equipment used in elections well in time and ensuring its quality.

The meeting decided to purchase transparent ballot boxes, folding screen compartment, plastic stamps, canvas bags and markers instead of ink and UHU gum and CCTV cameras.

Election Commission also decided to seek services of Lead Trainers among officers of Commission and also considered a proposal of retired officers of commission for this purpose.

The meeting decided to start training process from next month.