The federal government has announced Eidul-Fitr holidays.

According to a notification issued by interior ministry on Wednesday, all public and private offices will remain closed from June 26 to June 28.

All public and private offices will reopen on June 29 which is Thursday. Due to a weekend prior to Eid holidays, the off-days will be from June 24.

In this way, employees of public and private companies will get a total of five holidays for Eidul Fitr.

Most of the schools and colleges already have summer vacations. The educational institutes are scheduled to reopen on August 15.