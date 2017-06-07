KASUR-Social and political figures of Kasur district protested against prolonged and unscheduled outages being conducted by the Lesco amid scorching heat during Ramazan.

Talking to The Nation, they blasted the government for its indifference to materialise tall claims of “no loadshedding during Sehr and Iftar.” They said with the arrival of summer, the Lesco started unscheduled loadshedding in Kasur city and surroundings; adding the practice is being carried out in Ramazan even during Sehr and Iftar times. They said the outages has not only hit the industrial output hard but also has left the citizens with severe scarcity of water. They said there is loadshedding of up to 12 hours in cities while the situation is worst in rural areas where villagers are faced with 16 hours of power outages. They regretted the government’s claim to overcome energy crisis has turned out to be a pack of lies.

“The claim to end loadshedding by 2018 is a false slogan which the rulers use only to console the public,” they said, adding had the government been sincere with the public, it would never have test the public patience by conducting prolonged and unscheduled power cuts in the holy month of Ramazan.

They demanded Federal Minister for Water and Power Khwaja Asif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter and fulfil their promise regarding uninterrupted power supply.