Hussain Nawaz has demanded for establishment of an inquiry commission for investigation on ‘leaked’ photo, reported Waqt News.

The premier’s son has filed an application in Supreme Court.

According to details, junior Nawaz has requested the top court to establish the commission under a retired judge to investigate this scandal.

The leaked photo is disrespect and against basic human rights, application argued.

In the application, Hussain Nawaz claimed that Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is working out of its jurisdiction.

The application further stated that through this leaked photo, a message was sent to people who are to appear before JIT.

JIT leaked the photo to express its power, application read.

The application was submitted through Advocate Khawaja Haris in the apex court.

Earlier, the chairman of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Wajid Zia took notice of ‘leaked’ photo of Hussain Nawaz.

According to details, Zia has called all duty officers present on May 28th, the day photo was leaked, and questioned them about this leak.

Furthermore, CCTV cameras’ footage was also analysed to find the suspect.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi claimed that media cell run by Maryam Nawaz Sharif uploaded the ‘leaked’ picture of Hussain Nawaz.

The picture shows Hussain Nawaz appearing before Joint Investigation Team.

In a statement the PTI leader said that he was not the first one to upload that picture rather he took it from another twitter account.



