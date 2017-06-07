KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remarked on JTI leaked photo of Hussain Nawaz’s and said there is nothing in the picture to make an issue about.

PPP chairman observed the picture and said that it can be seen in the photo that Hussain Nawaz has all the facilities; honorably on a chair with a side table, has pencil, paper and a file.

Bilawal Bhutto responded those who claimed the rule of law are now trying to become the oppressed when they are at the receiving end.

The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) talked a lot about the rule of law in last five years, but is itself not willing to follow it, said Bilawal.