SIALKOT-Three youth reached home after remaining in Indian captivity as they had mistakenly crossed into India through Sialkot Working Boundary eleven months ago.

The family members and local villagers accorded Ali Raza (14) and his two cousins Babar and Zeeshan a warm welcome upon their arrival at the native village David Behniyaan-Shakargarh.

Ali Raza’s family thanked Pakistani government for making sincere efforts to bring him back. On the occasion, Ali Raza told newsmen that they were kept in much tension in Indian prisons. They also witnessed inhuman treatment with other prisoners there by Indian jail officials, he said.

They had gathered near village Rayiaa along the Working Boundary to attend the wedding function of their relatives. The Babar and Zeeshan also reached there homes. The senior officials handed over these youths to the Punjab Rangers at Wagha Border as goodwill gesture.