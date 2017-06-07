Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has once again summoned Prime Minister two sons Hussain Nawaz and Hasan Nawaz on June 9 and June 10 respectively at 11 am.

According to media reports, summons have been issued to both Hasan and Hussain Nawaz under which PM elder son Hussain Nawaz will appear before JIT on Friday at 11am while Hasan Nawaz will appear on Saturday to face more investigation in panama scam.

It is vital to mention here that this will be fifth appearance of Hussain Nawaz before JIT while second of Hasan Nawaz.

On June 3rd, Hussain Nawaz appeared before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for the fourth time at Judicial Academy in Islamabad.

The JIT was established by Supreme Court to further investigate the Panama Leaks scandal.

Earlier, he appeared in front of JIT on May 28th, May 30th and June 1st.

The team asked him to provide details about ownership of Mayfair flats of Sharif family in London. Furthermore he is being asked to present records about Azizia Steel Mill.

On 2nd hearing, the JIT quizzed Hussain for five and a half hours and had asked for important documents related to 16 areas of interest — from offshore companies, foreign bank statements, tax returns, to properties.

On June 2nd, Prime minister’s younger son Hassan Nawaz, appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and was grilled by the probe team for seven hours.

The JIT questioned him about the details of his family’s offshore assets and financial dealings abroad.

Hassan Nawaz, showed up at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA), where the JIT is headquartered, with a bundle of files to record his statement and he left the academy about 5 pm without interacting with media persons, who anxiously put up with the blistering heat hoping to hear a few words from him.

Sources claimed that Hassan Nawaz also submitted some documents to the JIT regarding the Panama Paper case.