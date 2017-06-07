MIRPUR (AJK)-A delegation of Kashmiri leaders and human rights activists from Pakistan and AJK reached Geneva on Tuesday to attend the 35th session of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) scheduled to take place from 6th to 23rd of June.

Besides attending the scheduled UNHRC session, the Kashmiri delegation, headed by veteran Kashmiri liberation leader and human rights activist Altaf Hussain Wani, would also meet UN officials, diplomats of various countries and members of international human rights watch dogs to apprise them of the prevailing human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, an official spokesperson of the Kashmiri leaders’ delegation told reporters on Tuesday.

The other members of the delegation include Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan, Mrs Shamim Shawl, Hassan Bana, Ms Shugafta Ashraf, Ahmed Qurashie and Advocate Parveiz Shah, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, business fraternity leader Ch Mahmud said that no power on earth could deprive the people of Jammu & Kashmir of their globally-acknowledged right of self-determination. At the same time, he called upon India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in line with the aspirations of the people and the resolutions of United Nations Security Council.

He was addressing the members of Markazi Anjuman Tajran. The traders’ joint forum leader warned India of the consequences of her continued betrayal and delaying tactics in resolving Kashmir problem.

He said that early peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue was the need of hour for peace across the world in general and South Asian region in particular. Mahmud, also the president of Markazi Anjuman Tajran Ittehad group, said that India lived in the paradise of fools if it considers that Kashmiris have gone tired of their freedom struggle.

He said Kashmiris would continue their struggle for freedom unless they reached the destination. He said that Kashmiri people always determined to reach their ultimate destination Pakistan in all circumstances. They will continue the idea in future as well through getting occupied Kashmir liberated from Indian yoke and making the accession of entire J&K state to Pakistan, he added.