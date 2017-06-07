FAISALABAD-The Kennel Club of Punjab - Pakistan (KCPP) has been established for the promotion of breed of dogs in Punjab province.

In this regard, the first priority of KCPP is to ensure their proper health and environment, said Ihtasham Javed Khan, the president KCPP, during the first board meeting. He further said that initially all the dogs shall be registered with KCPP. The registered offices of KCPP have been established at Faisalabad and Lahore.

Executive Committee Member Dr Ashar Mahfooz highlighted the health safety measures and assured his services for the pets health. He emphasized for the proper vaccination of the pets to avoid viral and bacterial diseases. He further said that the registered pets shall be micro chipped and DNA tests shall be conducted on nominal prices. Later, Senior Advisor Imran Zia briefed the house regarding the pets training and objective of KCPP through multimedia presentation.