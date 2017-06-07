OKARA-The police charged a man with impersonating an Army officer here on Tuesday.

According to the FIR got registered on the complainant Muhammad Adil, telephone operator at the DPO office, a man who introduced himself as Major Ali of Okara Cantt called him and demanded to through his call to the Okara DPO. He also allegedly hurled threats to Mr Adil of dire consequences if he did not through his call to the police officer.

Later, the DPO telephone operator got the caller verified and found he was Zubair Wazir Kiani, resident of X-Block Govt Colony. The police have registered a case against the accused under section 419 PPC and section 25/B of Telegraph Act.