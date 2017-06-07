GUJRANWALA-Gujranwala Commissioner M Asif asked the land record management officers to facilitate the farmers for issuance of loan and warned that no obstacle would be tolerable in this regard.

He was addressing the divisional agriculture taskforce committee meeting held in his office on Monday. He said that the guilty officials would be dealt under the disciplinary rules.

The commissioner directed that special teams be set up for checking the drains so that farmers could be benefitted with canal water. It was told in the meeting that agriculture raiding parties collected 336 samples during the first five months of current years, out of which 12 samples were found unfit and cases have been registered against the dealers.

RPO M Tahir, ADC Rani Hafsa Kanwal, director agriculture Sardar Muhammad Akbar, ACG Anjum Riaz Sethi and other officers were also present.

HUMAN TRAFFICKERS HELD: FIA teams in different raids arrested three human traffickers including two proclaimed offenders.

Proclaimed offender Isfaq was arrested from Khiali Shah Pur; proclaimed offender Irfan Ullah was arrested in Bahu Chak while land rout agent Azam Shahzad was arrested from Wazirabad. All the accused were involved in sending people abroad illegally.