Pakistan will reportedly be recommending three names to International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday for appointment as ad-hoc judges to hear case filed by India over convicted spy who is on a death row in Pakistan, Kulbhushan Jadhav.

A delegation led by Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf will be presenting the names to the court.

Former chief justices of Pakistan (CJP) Nasirul Mulk and Tassaduq Husin Jeelani and former attorney general Makhdoom Ali have been recommended to be the ad-hoc appointees at the UN court.

Representatives of Pakistan will convene a meeting with president of the ICJ on June 8. Members who are to meet the ICJ chief include the attorney general and Director General (DG) of South Asia Affairs Dr Faisal among others.

India took to the world court last month seeking provisional stay to execution of Jadhav which was granted.

“Court considers it a failure on the part of Pakistan to present counselors to Jhadav,” said President Ronny Abraham who announced the verdict. “A link exists between the rights invoked by India and the provisional measures being sought by the state,” he continued.

Counsel for Pakistan Khawar Qureshi maintained that responsibility to punish terrorists lies with all of the countries. Qureshi said that the issue at hand concerns national stability of Pakistan and ICJ does not have the jurisdiction to rule over such case.

Pakistan would not be deterred in fight against terrorism and those sponsoring terror could not shake its resolve, the counsel added. Qureshi said that India owns Jadhav as its national and that there should be no interference on Pakistani soil.