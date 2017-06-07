ISLAMABAD:- The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-) Parliamentary party meeting due in Murree today (Wednesday) was cancelled due to inclement weather, the Prime Minister’s media informed. The meeting was expected to discuss some very important issues, including the concerns of party about Joint Investigation Team probing the Prime Minister’s family in Panama leaks.–STAFF REPORTERThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 07-Jun-2017 here.
PML-N MPs today’s meeting cancelled
