SIALKOT-People continued flaying the government as there was no let-up in prolonged power outages in Sialkot, the native district Khawaja Asif, the federal minister for defence, water and power.

There was three-hour loadshedding of electricity after every 30 minutes in all the urban and rural areas of Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur today in such sizzling hot.

The worst loadshedding also paralysed all the civic activities besides the creating shortage of water even in the mosques for ablution purposes. The government has released a special development grant of Rs160 million for the reconstruction of all the dilapidated roads in Bajwat’s far-off 85 border villages.