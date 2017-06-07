HAFIZABAD-The acting deputy commissioner told a state minister that some irregularities have been detected in the execution of public health projects that are being rectified.

However, Minister of State for National health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar warned that those found using substandard material in the development projects would be taken to task.

She said unprecedented funds are being utilised for raising the living standard of people and to provide infrastructure in the district during the current year and work on different projects was going on speedily.

Chairing the District Development Committee meeting, she directed the officers of buildings, roads and public health engineering departments to complete the projects within timeframe otherwise she would not tolerate any delay and use of substandard material in the completion of ongoing projects.

She emphatically said that ongoing projects be completed well in time at all costs. She further said that beside Annual Development Programme, Prime Minister of Pakistan has allocated Rs125 million to be utilised in more than 44 development projects in the district.

She was told that out of 6729.737 million development projects, a sum of Rs2,391.57 has so far been completed while the work on the remaining projects is going on in full swing. She was told by Iftikhar Nawaz Virk CEO Education that facilities in the schools have been ensured at a cost of Rs90 million while Rs97 million has been spent on the repair/reconstruction of 38 dangerous buildings. Moreover, computer labs in 70 out of 81 schools have been established while Rs14 million is being spent on the setting up of computer labs in 10 schools, he said. Due to sincere efforts of the teachers as well as officers of the Education Department, 125,000 students have been enrolled against the target of 145,000. Moreover, the dropout rate has been brought down to 13% and efforts are being made to further decrease the drop out ratio, he concluded.

APPOINTMENT OF DC DEMANDED: An 18-grade officer has been performing his duties as deputy commissioner for the past three months. Since the transfer of Muhammad Ali Randhawa to Gujrat, an ADC has assumed the charge of acting deputy commissioner.

Due to the transfer of Randhawa, the campaign launched by him to eliminate encroachments, improve sanitary conditions and to give new look to the city has been stopped. He has got three promotions since his posting in district about ten years ago. The citizens alleged that as he is favourite of ruling elite, the public representatives are creating hurdles in the appointment of full fledge DC.

The citizens called upon the chief minister to ensure prompt appointment of a DC according to the set rules of the government.