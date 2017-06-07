PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi’s resignation withdrawal from the Upper House of the parliament has been accepted by Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, according to media reports.

Senate Chairman said that the Leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq should be informed about the latest development.

Earlier Nehal Hashmi had submitted his resignation from his seat in the Senate “due to certain circumstances”, he would not be able to continue his responsibilities as a lawmaker.

Later Senate Chairman had directed Hashmi to appear in his chamber to confirm if the resignation was genuine, voluntary, and he really wanted to let go of his position in the Senate. Nehal Hashmi had given a number of reasons to the Chairman and requested that his meeting be postponed.

Hashmi had submitted his resignation to the Senate Chairman last week after the release of a video clip showing him launching threats against the judiciary.