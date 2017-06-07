GUJRANWALA-Citizens overpowered and thrashed three bandits and later handed over to the police on Tuesday.

Two robbers snatched cash and cell phone from one Hamid in Peoples Colony while passers-by gathered there and held both the accused. The citizens injured the dacoits by torturing them brutally and later handed over to the police.

In another incident, a dacoit snatched purse from a girl in Satellite Town area while the citizens after chasing held him and tortured brutally. Later the accused was handed over to Satellite Town police.

Meanwhile, police claimed to arrested three accused including a proclaimed offender and recovered motorcycles and illegal arms. DSP CIA Imran Abbas said that proclaimed offender Amjad and his companions Ali Raza and Sadam Hussain were involved in various dacoity and robbery incidents. He said that police have recovered ten motorcycles and three pistols from the accused.

Meanwhile, a Union Council secretary was held by the anti corruption team while he was receiving bribe from a citizen. Rashid had given an application to the Anti-Corruption Establishment that Union Council Secretary Siddique Butt is demanding three thousands rupees as bribe for issuing him divorce certificate. On the application, judicial magistrate Ali Imtiaz along with ACE team raided and held Siddique Butt red handed and registered a case.