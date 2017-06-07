SIALKOT:- Three kids were molested in separate incidents in Daska tehsil. In village Glotiyaan Khurd-Daska, seminary teacher Attiqur Rehman forcibly molested a student namely Ali Haider (10) in the Madrassa. The accused also tortured the victim with plastic pipes for raising a hue and cry. Daska Saddar police have registered a case. In village Uchiyaan Kharoliyaan, one Chand criminally molested Shabana Bibi’s minor Saqib (8) in the fields. The accused fled away, when some people gathered there after listening to the victim’s clamouring. In Daska City, Ghulam Rasul forcibly molested Ahmed Saleem (11) at his barber shop located at Daska Kalan.