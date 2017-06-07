SARGODHA- The University of Sargodha Syndicate decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the School of Army Strategic Forces Kirena Hill Garrison, Sargodha for academic programmes.

The syndicate has decided to grant affiliation to the school, in the discipline of military sciences and management. The School of Army Strategic Forces is a well reputed organisation of Pak Army providing training to the officers of armed forces hailing from Engineering branches. By signing the MoU, capacity building of the two institutions will be enhanced. Formal ceremony to sign the MoU will be held in the coming days.

It is worth mentioning here that similar kind of arrangements already exist in Pakistan where an Army institution and public sector university joined hands for mutual cause. The syndicate in the meeting also decided to collaborate with Remount Depot of Pak Army to start diplomas and degree programme in veterinary sciences. Academic circles have welcomed the initiative of University of Sargodha which will mutually benefit the two organisations.