MULTAN-The Nishtar Medical University (NMU) is going to establish the biggest E-library in the region while new operation theatres have been made functional in emergency ward of Nishtar Hospital and the call system for patient examination is also changed.

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha stated while addressing a news conference here. He revealed that surgical endoscopy would begin in Nishtar for the first time from Thursday while besides two new operation theatres of general surgery, two others for orthopaedic and neuro surgery have also been made functional at the emergency. “The paediatric surgery theatre will also be made functional very soon as work is underway on the project,” he added. He said that the syndicate of the varsity would be formed soon after which the recruitment against teaching faculty posts would be done. He hoped that the varsity would come into position to conduct its examinations within next few months after forming its own examination system.

He disclosed that the call system for the shifting of patients from one ward to other has been changed and now the doctor would visit the patients for examination instead of taking patient to another ward. He added that new wheelchairs have been arranged for patients besides making sufficient seating arrangements for the attendants of the patients.

He further revealed that modular system is being introduced to improve quality of education in Nishtar. “This system will increase students’ engagement in academic activities,” he pointed out. He said that 14 teams for different games would also be constituted to promote extra-curricular activities among the students and these teams would participate in different inter-university competitions. He disclosed that director and deputy director physical education as well as a curator would be recruited for Nishtar while a Green Nishtar drive would soon be launched after Clean Nishtar movement.

He declared that a queue culture would be introduced in Nishtar after summer vacations and all including senior and junior doctors, staff and students would maintain order by forming queues at bank, stores, shops and other spots. He said that the protesting doctors are his students but they are misled by some elements. He said that the Nishtar Hospital has machinery worth over Rs3 billion but there is no mechanism for its look after and repair. “We’re going to seek permission from the government to recruit 25 bio-medical engineers who will keep this machinery running,” he added.

Talking to the journalists on this occasion, Prof Iftikhar Hussain said that a recent scrutiny disclosed that 105 rooms in three hostels allocated for doctors were vacant but still they were occupied by unknown persons. “Probably outsiders are living in these rooms who pose a serious security threat. The Counter-Terrorism Department have caught wanted persons along with arms from these hostels in the past,” he recalled. He declared that the vacant rooms would be allotted to doctors on merit and outsiders would be expelled.

Registrar of the varsity Prof Salman Warris, Prof Huma Quddosi, Medical Superintendent Dr Abdul Rehman Qureshi, Dr Zahra Nazish, Dr Rafiq Akhtar and Dr Siddiq Qadri were also present on this occasion.