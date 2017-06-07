SHEIKHUPURA-A large number of sanitary workers and lady health visitors on Tuesday staged a protest against the health department for not releasing their salaries for the last one year. The protesters blocked GT Road for all kind of traffic near Muridke, chanting slogans against the health department officials. On the occasion, five LHVs reportedly got fainted owing to scorching heat and later they were shifted to a nearby hospital. When contacted, the chief executive officer of the District Health Authority, informed the some of the protesters are on contract basis and their contract could not be renewed so far. He, however, said that the department is looking into the matter to resolve it well before Eidul Fitr.