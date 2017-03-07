HAFIZABAD-As many as 122 proclaimed offenders were rounded up and three gangs of notorious robbers, dacoits and thieves were busted last month, police claimed.

The gangs’ ringleaders Asif, Ilyaso, Ashiqo and their 57 accomplices were arrested and stolen articles worth Rs2.7 million were recovered and given to the victims during last month, DPO Ghias Gull said.

He said that due to intensified patrolling and targeted operations desired results have been achieved and incidents of robbery have been decreased to 71%, and cattle lifting and burglary to 65 percent. Moreover, 60 accused were arrested for keeping illicit arms and ammunition and 70 drug-peddlers rounded up and huge quantity of intoxicants was seized during February.

He further said that an all-out effort was being made to change the thana culture as front desks have been established for prompt redressal of the complaints.

He said combing operation and Raddul Fasaad had been launched with the collaboration of law enforcement agencies and fruitful results have been achieved with the arrest of scores of criminals and about two dozen Afghanis.

They were arrested and challaned under the Foreign Act. He said that efforts were being made to weed out extremism and terrorism and requested to the members of civil society to keep an eye on the suspicious elements.