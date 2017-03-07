ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will open Torkham and Chaman borders on Tuesday (today) for two days to facilitate valid visas holders — from either side — to return to their respective countries, the foreign ministry announced on Monday.

Pakistan had closed its border crossings with Afghanistan after a series of terror attacks allegedly by Afghanistan-based militants.

Over the weekend, Afghan ambassador Dr Omar Zakhilwal had said he will request his country to airlift its stranded citizens if Pakistan did not open the border.

A foreign ministry statement issued yesterday said that the decision to open the crossing for two days had been conveyed by Sartaj Aziz to the Afghan ambassador on the telephone. “All concerned at the two crossing points have also been informed,” it added.

The ministry said that the decision had been taken to provide an opportunity to “those nationals of Afghanistan who had come to Pakistan on valid visas, and wish to return to their country.”

The crossing points will also be opened on these two days for “those nationals of Pakistan who had gone to Afghanistan on valid visas and wish to return to Pakistan.”

Afghan ambassador Dr Omar Zakhilwal had criticised Pakistan for ‘unreasonable closure of legal Pak-Afghan trade and transit routes.’

He said on Sunday: “Today in my conversation with Sartaj Aziz, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, I conveyed to him that if in the next couple of days an opening was not allowed for the return of the stranded visitors, I would ask my government to provide chartered flights to lift them. This, however, would reflect a very poor picture.”

The envoy added: “I have not been provided with a convincing justification. The argument that the closure of these crossing points was needed to stop terrorists’ crossing cannot carry any weight as these points such as Torkham and Spin Boldak have been manned by hundreds of military and other security personnel and have all the checking infrastructure and equipment in place.”

–SHAFQAT ALI