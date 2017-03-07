LAHORE - Life was no better at the Punjab Assembly yesterday when the legislators assembled to attend the 27th session.

It dawned on them during the question hour that one of their persistent grievances against the provincial bureaucracy had not been addressed as yet. There was no end to the constant hoodwinking from the departments providing wrong answers to the Assembly questions over the years.

This was so because a vital decision taken by the Speaker during the previous session had not been realised as yet. Out of the six questions taken up for discussion on Monday, Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal had to refer three of them to the House committee as the answers were found to be inaccurate as usual.

Before conclusion of the previous session, the Speaker had taken upon himself to assert Assembly’s writ as watchdog on the performance of departmental heads. It was then termed a first serious move from the Assembly floor to hold the bureaucracy accountable before the elected House.

The Speaker had chaired a meeting last month to sort out the longstanding issue of getting timely and satisfactory answers from the provincial bureaucracy. Provincial ministers including Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, opposition leader Mehmoodur Rashid and JI’s parliamentary leader Dr Wasim Akhtar were in attendance to advise him on the matter.

It was then decided in that meeting that Punjab chief secretary would be approached to seek his help to make it binding on the administrative secretaries to provide correct answers regarding the working of their departments. He was also to ensure their presence in the house on the day assembly took up questions on their departments.

The meeting had also decided to constitute a committee also comprising members from the opposition to take up the issue with the chief secretary. Assembly sources confirmed on Monday that neither the committee has been formed nor the top babu has been asked to come to the Assembly. It seems the Speaker and his aides are still wondering how to bell the cat.

But surprisingly enough, no member from the two sides rose up to ask the Speaker about the fate of a crucial decision he had taken last month to address the issue in question. Even the Opposition leader Mian Mehmoodur Rashid who was part of the meeting in which the decision was taken kept silent despite his presence in the House.