ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui has reacted strongly against what he deems is ‘disrespectful’ content on social media, and equated blasphemers with terrorists.

While dictating the ruling, Justice Siddiqui got emotional while talking about Prophet Muhammad. “Why is the blasphemous there on social media? Has the government taken any steps in this regard thus far far?” he questioned PTA.

Justice Siddiqui has directed Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to appear before the court in his personal capacity tomorrow. He further said the matter cannot be relegated to bureaucracy.

“I submit and sacrifice myself and everything that I have –my parents, job, my entire life – to Allah’s messenger (Peace Be Upon Him),” he said adding. “If they cannot block the sacrilegious pages the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) should cease to exist.”

"Anything and everything can be sacrificed for the honor of Allah's Messenger (Peace Be Upon Him). I will shut down the entire social media, if I have to," he warned adding, "I hereby declare anyone blasphemes against the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) a terrorist."