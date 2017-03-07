AHMEDPUR EAST-A total of 174 students of Class 10th from 76 government boys and girls high schools participated in “Brain of Ahmedpur East Competition 2017.”

Students from Yazman and Bahawalpur sub-divisions also participated in the competition which was organised by the Punjab College here the other day. In this connection, a splendid event was held on the premises of Punjab College Ahmedpur East. A large number of principals of government schools attended the event.

According to results declared by the Punjab College Principal, Alishba Shaheen of Al-Huda Public High School got first position and received Rs10,000 cash prize and a trophy. Erum Ramzan of the same institution clinched second position and was awarded Rs6,000 cash prize and trophy. Quratul Ain of Iqra Public School Mubarakpur and Junaid Iqbal grabbed third positions and were awarded Rs4,000 cash prize each.

On the occasion, Punjab College Director Muhammad Suleiman Farooqi announced free education for the position-holders in the Punjab College. He also announced a special package for brilliant and poor students.

National Press Union President Ehsan Ahmed Sehar proposed celebration of “World Teachers Day” on regular basis in the college which was endorsed by all other speakers.

Later, a luncheon was hosted by the Punjab College management in honour of all participants.

Man administered wrong injection

KASUR- A woman was found dead while condition of a man became critical after he was administered wrong injection here the other day.

According to police, a married woman was found dead in fields at village Nathon. Bashiran Bibi, wife of Khalil Ahmed, went to buy some foodstuff from bazaar but did not return. Later, her dead body was found in fields. The Kot Radha Kishan Police shifted the body for autopsy.

In another incident, a man became critical after being administered wrong injection in Ghumman area. According to the Phoolnagar Police, Muhammad Boota was taken to a quack clinic where Dr Yasir administered him allegedly a wrong injection. His condition deteriorated soon after administration of the injection and he was shifted to Jinnah Hospital Lahore. The police are investigating.