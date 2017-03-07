Pakistan cannot attack militants inside Afghanistan, a government official said Tuesday, hours after Islamabad ordered temporarily reopened border with Kabul.

“We cannot go for direct action within Afghan territory. But, we can take preventive measures like closing the border to stop illegal traffic,” said State Minister for Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch.

An appropriate action was also a demand of the provincial government that led the federal government to close down border with Afghanistan, he added.

Baloch alleged that Indian and Afghan agencies have links with Jamatul Ahrar, “which has claimed responsibility for killing our people as well as having their bases in Afghanistan”.

“Pakistan fully recognises that peace in region cannot be achieved without constructive bilateral ties. But, if Afghanistan would follow Indian priorities for relations with Pakistan, it will not be acceptable.”

Thousands of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis returned home on Tuesday as Pakistan temporarily reopened two main crossings that had been closed last month after a wave of militant attacks, officials said.

The Torkham and Chaman crossings were to remain open through Wednesday for nationals from both countries with valid visas who want to return home, a measure intended to calm tensions and ease a backlog.

Nearly 5,000 Afghans left for their country and another 1,500 Pakistanis crossed in the opposite direction, said Fayyaz Khan, a Pakistani official at the Torkham crossing. He said overland trade between the two countries has yet to resume.

The opening of the crossings came a day after Pakistan said a group of militants crossed over from Afghanistan and attacked several military posts, setting off clashes that killed six soldiers and 10 militants. It said it had complained about the attack to Kabul and called on Afghanistan to take action.