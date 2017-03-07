President Mamnoon Hussain said Tuesday that several proposals are under consideration to ensure availability of doctors at health centers in the backward areas.

He was addressing the second convocation of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Mamnoon Hussain said that medical is a sacred profession and the practitioners should serve the humanity with complete honesty and seriousness.

The president said that the government is considering granting special package to the doctors serving in the far flung areas.

Mamnoon Hussain said that several opportunities are knocking at the doors of the country today. He said multi billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will make Pakistan the most important country of the region.

Mamnoon Hussain said that the youth constitute about 60 per cent of the population and they should get themselves ready to take advantage of the opportunities.

Earlier, the president gave away certificates and gold medals to the outstanding students.