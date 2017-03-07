SAHIWAL-The CTD claimed to have arrested two facilitators of the terrorists killed in a shootout after they martyred a CTD officer during a raid at the shrine of Peer Salahuddin on Sunday.

The department also ascertained identity of the two dead terrorists as: Rana Zeeshan, resident of Kot Allah Din and Mirza Usman, resident of Ganj Shakar Colony Sahiwal.

The arrested facilitators of the terrorists are: Rab Nawaz Kathia and Faheem Jakhar while injured CTD Range Officer Iqbal Joyia was referred to Lahore Jinnah Hospital from Civil Hospital Sahiwal due to his critical condition.

It is to be noted that the CTD carried out a raid at the shrine of Peer Salahuddin following intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists. However, came across intense firing by the outlaws, which martyred CTD Inspector Fida Hussain while Range Officer Iqbal Joyia, DSP Muhammad Ramzan and detective Ahmed Yar sustained injuries. Later, the CTD and police killed two terrorists identified later as Rana Zeeshan and Mirza Usman while two others fled the scene.

The CTD sources informed that the dead terrorists were linked to al-Qaeda whose dead bodied have been shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad. The CTD also seized huge quantity of explosive materials from the scene.

The CTD registered a case under sections: 302, 324, 353, 186, 148, 149TP and 4/3 of Explosive Act and 7-21(1) of Anti-Terrorism Act against two facilitators and four terrorists.