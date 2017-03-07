BHALWAL-Luring customers through drawing of motorcycles, Umra tickets, and cash prizes is rife nowadays in Bhalwal.

Hoping for winning the prizes, the majority of the people purchase commodities from the businessmen and organisations. People are often defrauded in such scams as they lose millions of rupees by false prize promises. The quiescence of police has boosted the illegal but common practice and both the sections 294-A and B have become nearly redundant thanks to required action doldrums. The sources told The Nation that around Rs2,000 to Rs3,500 each from every hundred participants are deposited in the lottery of motorcycles depending upon its brands and the collection comes to millions for a single drawing.

Section 294-A of Pakistan Penal Code provides that whoever keeps any office or place for the purpose of drawing any lottery not being a state lottery or a lottery authorised by the provincial government shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both. And whoever publishes any proposal to pay any sum or to deliver any goods or to do or forbear doing anything for the benefit of any person, on any event or contingency relative or applicable to the drawing of any ticket, lot, number or figure in any such lottery, shall be punished with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees. While the section 294-B of the same code provides the crime shall be punishable with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine or with both. Though these offences are bailable tried by any judicial magistrate but not compoundable.

Local people requested to the authorities concerned to ban such schemes to eschew the risk of loss.