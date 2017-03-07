TOBA TEK SINGH- Federal Minister for Human Rights Kamran Michael distributed compensation cheques to the families of the Christians who had lost their lives due consumption of poisonous liquor in Mubarakabad locality of Toba on Christmas.

He said that 25 families had been selected to award Rs50,000 each however after verification of the heirs of the deceased persons, the remaining cheques will also be given to them. He disclosed that during a medical camp attended by specialist doctors of different hospitals of the country in Mubarakabad locality, it was found by examining that lungs, kidneys and eyes of a number of those persons had badly been effected who had consumed liquor and survived.

He said scanning tests of the effected persons will also be arranged from Faisalabad or Lahore hospitals so that they could properly be treated. He announced that Christian families who lost their relatives in Christmas tragedy will be given interest-free loans so that their youth could start their own business. He criticised the use of liquor on religious festivals and said it was not permitted in Christianity and youth must be preached to abandon liquor and addiction.