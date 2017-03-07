HAFIZABAD-A delegation of Department for International Development Fund (DIDF) of UK and Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation Chairperson Christiana Waan separately visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Hafizabad.

The delegation of Department for International Development Fund (DIDF) of UK visited DHQ Hospital. The deputy commissioner told the delegation that due to partnership of DIDF and Sub National Governance (SNG) Programme of the Punjab Government, efforts were being made to improve the functioning of hospitals and educational institutions. He briefed the delegation that Integrated Ambulance System has been launched which has facilitated and transported four thousand pregnant women of remote areas to the nearest health centres/hospitals free of cost. He stressed a need for the deputation of qualified professional/experts and provision of requisite funds to ensure better service delivery in the hospitals. The delegation appreciated the DC and doctors of the hospitals for improving functioning of the hospitals.

Christiana expressed her pleasure over better functioning of the hospital and free medicines being provided for the patients. Deputy Commissioner Ali Randhawa briefed her that emergency and ICU wards were being expanded to ensure better treatment.

MC PLEDGES TRANSPARENCY

IN FUNDS

The local government pledged to utilise the funds in transparent manner and to come up to the trust the public reposed in it for development.

Addressing the budget meeting for the second six months of the current year, District Council Chairman Ch Afzal Hussain Tarar said that local government officials would perform their responsibilities honestly, sincerely and with commitment.

The income of the District Council was estimated at Rs121 million as against Rs115 million estimated expenditure for the next six month of the years.