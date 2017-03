KARACHI: Former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Sajjad Ali Shah passed away at the age of 84 in Karachi.

Family sources of the deceased confirmed the death.

Sajjad Ali Shah had been suffering from health issues over the past few days.

The late chief justice was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

Sajjad Ali Shah remained Chief Justice of Pakistan from June 4, 1994 to December 2, 1997.