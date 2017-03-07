ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Mariyum Aurangzeb Monday said the government is determined to start the census process on time despite political pressure.

While addressing a seminar on SDGs here, she said the federal government has fulfilled its promise which it made before general election 2013 and the PM and his team is committed to providing the better facilities of life to a common person. She said the incumbent government is following its vision 2025 for the development of the country.

She said the units have also been set up at the provincial level for development and all provincial governments are playing their role in this regard. She urged the legislators to focus on the development of their constituencies.

She said there is a need for exploiting the full potential of Science and Technology for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in different fields across the country.

She said the achievement of SDGs is possible with the strenuous efforts of all the relevant departments. Mariyum said consultation at all every level is imperative for achieving SDGs. “Awareness, education and outreach to the community is also necessary to achieve these goals. Media especially Radio Pakistan which has maximum reach can play an important role this regard.”

She said Ministry of Planning and Development has formed units on SDGs which are playing a vital role to achieve these goals. She said provinces are also in the process of formulating such units. She said there is progress in the right direction for achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.

The Minister of State said a lot of work has been done during the tenure of the present Government on Sustainable Development Goals in health and education sectors with an integrated approach. She said Vision-2025 has also an important role in achieving SDGs.

United Nation launched the SDGs in 2015 after the failure of Millennium Development Goals to overcome the worldwide challenges. UN issued the special grants for underdeveloped countries to control the poverty and bring the reforms in different sectors especially education and health and Climate Change.