ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman yesterday said Pakistan’s government and the people were pivotal to the success of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Speaking at an event on CPEC here, she said Pakistanis should keep their differences aside when talking about national interest.

“But it's time the government put its listening gear on. CPEC is an opportunity which should be operationalised together and the government should spend more time and effort on building consensus and investing in transparency. There is no need to squander this big opportunity, and all provinces must feel that they are part of this big development story,” she said.

The $57 billion CPEC project is expected to be a game shifter for the economy of Pakistan. “CPEC should be seen as a huge opportunity for us. We want this to be an investment opportunity,” Senator Rehman said.