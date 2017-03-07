MULTAN-Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi pointed out on Monday that Indian agents hiding in Afghanistan are behind recent terror wave in Pakistan, saying military courts should be given extension forthwith to uproot terrorism from the country.

Addressing a news conference here at Multan Press Club along with other clerics, he said that the country would not have needed military courts, had the parliament carried out judicial reforms. He demanded the government to launch an indiscriminate operation against all those spreading anarchy in the country. He said that there is no concept of military courts in a democratic state but the parliament completely failed to bring reforms in judicial system. He said that today Asif Zardari disliked military courts but the country does not have any other option to restore peace. He said that terrorism is not a local issue but an international menace and an international alliance is needed to deal with terrorists like Daesh.

He declared that a big Paigham-e-Islam Conference would be held in convention centre Islamabad on April 12, which would be addressed by Imam-e-Ka’aba, Mufti-e-Azam Saudi Arabi, Mufti-e-Azam Qatar and attended by over 5,000 clerics from across the world.

He said that the things which should have been done by the political leadership, are being done by the Pakistan Army. He said that the Pakistan Ulema Council completely supported National Action Plan, Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Operation Raddul Fasaad. He asked the government to pinpoint any seminary involved in terrorism. “We’ll shut it down and lock its doors ourselves,” he added. He said that there would not have been suicide bombings, if the National Action Plan had been implemented in letter and spirit. He asked the government to revisit its policy on Afghanistan and India. “We talk about peace and they commit suicide attacks. The government should revisit its interior and foreign policies,” he added.

Answering a question regarding Maulana Zahid Mehmood Qasmi’s parting ways with the council, he said that he is sitting in his house and if any member of the house went out, he should return. He said that the council’s parliament is its Shoora and the Shoora has expressed complete confidence in his leadership.