Pakistan has accuse its neighbour of spying with the use of a 110 metres high flag which can be seen from a distance in Lahore, Indian media reported.

As per details, India erected the largest ever national flag at the Attari border with Pakistan, which is situated on the northern side of Indian Punjab. The flag has, according to Indian media reports, miffed Pakistan who have accused its neighbours of spitting cameras into the flag in an attempt to spy.

Pakistan complained to the Border Security Force, India's paramilitary force stationed on the borders, regarding the flag. Pakistan has also made India aware that it suspects the flag may be fitted with cameras to spy on Pakistan. While Pakistan claimed that the flag was a violation of international law, Indian minister Anil Joshi claimed that the country had not broken any law.

"It is our national flag and nobody can stop us from hoisting it on our soil," he said.

Weighing 55 tons, the flag stands 110 metres long and is 24 metres wide. India meant to fly the flag on January 26 but this was delayed due to technical reasons. This is India's largest ever flag which has overtaken the previous one which is stationed at Ranchi. The previous highest flag was 300 feet high.

Pakistan and India have fought more than two wars with each other and have in the past few months, exchanged fire across the border. Relations have been tense between the two nuclear-armed nations ever since the Uri attack took place in which 19 Indian soldiers were killed. India claimed to have conducted a surgical strike after the attack, failing to provide any pictorial or video proof that the incident had indeed taken place. Pakistan vehemently denied India's claims of a surgical strike or the fact that it had corroborated with militants in the Uri attack.