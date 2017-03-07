ISLAMABAD - India has committed 1,427 ceasefire violations since 2013, killing 111 civilians and wounding 457.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told the National Assembly on Monday that out of total 1,427 ceasefire violations, 1,170 were committed along the Line of Control (LoC) while 257 were carried out along the Working Boundary (WB).

In a written reply, the minister said Indian troops were intentionally targeting the civilian population along the LoC and the WB. He said that Pakistan Army was responding in a befitting manner and was prepared to respond to any misadventure from India.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed told the house that there was no provision in the existing law to maintain and tabulate gender segregated data. “There is no record of women voters’ percentage and turnout during any election.”

He said a provision in the draft Election Rules, 2017 has been added by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for obtaining gender-based segregation of voters in result preparation, which will be effective after approval of the proposed Election Bill, 2017.

Ahmed said that during the 2013 election, the ECP on its own tried to gather gender-based voters’ turnout.

According to ECP data, the total registered female voters in the country were 37,597,343. In the last election, a total of 14,032,900 female voters cast their votes.

The highest number of female votes polled was in the federal capital with 61.13 percent, while the lowest number of female votes were found in Fata, where only 8.44 females cast their votes.

The female voting in Balochistan was 13.54 percent. In Punjab, the number of female voting was second highest, where 43.94 women cast their votes.

The percentage in Sindh remained 34.95, whereas 22.44 percent female voters polled their votes.

Replying a question, Ahmad told the house that the government was pursuing to implement the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Project, however, the work on the project could not be started due to international sanctions on Iran.

“The work on the project will be started once all outstanding issues with Iran were settled through negotiation. The construction on the project will be completed within 30 months from the date of execution of EPC agreement and completion of all other formalities. The volume of gas to be imported from Iran is 750 MMcfd,” he said.

He further said that the Iran, under a government-to-government cooperation agreement on December 1, 2012, agreed to get the gas pipeline constructed through its nominated entity and to also provide $ 500 million, however, subsequently it unilaterally withdrew from the commitment.

As a result, the Pakistan side declared the Force Majeure and issued a notice to Iran. The Pakistan side had proposed amendment in the GSPA and ready to complete the gas pipeline within 30 months after removal of international sanctions on Iran.

Under the GSPA, Pakistan was to pay $ 1.8 million per day under the “take or pay” clause, however, Iran has not claimed any such amount as it has yet to complete its segment of the gas pipeline (250 km) and unilaterally withdrew from the cooperation agreement, therefore, it was legally not in a position to claim the amount.

He said that Pakistan has not paid any fine to Iran and there was no likelihood to have any impact on the national exchequer.

Answering a question, Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid informed the house that 264,712 cases of murder, kidnapping and terrorism were pending in high courts across the country.

He said that 159,577 such cases were pending in the Lahore High Court, 83,937 in the Sindh High Court, 1,363 in the Peshawar High Court, 6,091 in the Balochistan High Court and 13,744 cases in the Islamabad High Court.