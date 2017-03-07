QUETTA - The Quetta-bound Rawalpindi Jaffar Express narrowly escaped terror tragedy on Monday when the BDS diffused six kilogram bomb planted at the railway track after strenuous efforts.

The miscreants had fixed an improvised explosive device at Sibi-Sukkur railway track at the premises of Manguli railway station in Jaffarabad aiming at to target the passenger train which was heading towards Quetta from Rawalpindi.

The security forces, acting on a tip-off, rushed to the area and stopped all Rawalpindi-Lahore and Karachi passengers trains at Jacobabad and Dera Murad Jamali railway stations while Rawalpindi-Lahore and Karachi-bound trains from Quetta were also parked at various stations.

The bomb disposal squad was called from Quetta to thwart the subversive bid which after hectic efforts succeeded in diffusing the heavy IED at railway track.

Later on, all the trains were cleared for their destined locations.