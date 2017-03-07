MIRPUR (AJK)-The Azad Jammu & Kashmir High Court accepted a writ petition filed by a candidate, who was reportedly declared successful for the slot of section officer but later dropped by Azad Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission.

The selection process/examination was conducted in 2015 and the result was declared this year. The learned AJK HC consisting of Justice Azhar Salim Babar has ordered the issuance of notice to the defendants including the AJK PSC to respond with the comments in response to the petition by fixing March 20, 2017 as next date for further proceedings.

Other defendants include Chief Secretary of AJK government, Secretary AJK Public Service Commission, AJK Police Department and Home Department of AJK government.

Petitioner Luqman Jarral currently residing in Mirpur has prayed in his writ petition to issue an order to the AJK Police Department to send the requisition for the vacant post of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to AJK Public Department for onward formal approval of his appointment against the vacant post.

He said that he had already successfully qualified the examination comprising written test and interview conducted by the AJK Public Service Commission for the post.

The petitioner further contended in his petition that in an earlier officially-announced result, the AJK PSC declared him successful for the post of Section Officer - although he had neither applied nor appeared in any written test for the post.

He had applied only for the post of ASP and resultantly appeared in the written examination for the post. He pointed out that the PSC dropped his name even from the first official list of the selected candidates for the posts of the Section Officers when he invited the attention of the higher authorities of the PSC about the enlisting of his name as the successful candidate for the slot instead of for the post of the ASP.