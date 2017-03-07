ISLAMABAD - Former vice president Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti announced joining the Pakistan People’s Party on Monday.

Earlier, he met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari here.

President PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Humayun Khan, General Secretary PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Haji Nawaz Khokhar, Sardar Ahmed Khan and other PPP leaders were present on the occasion. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari welcomed Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti's decision to join PPP.

Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti said that PPP was the only party which values and respects its workers. He said Asif Ali Zardari gave identity to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He vowed to struggle for Pakistan to be a country according to the vision of Benazir Bhutto under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.