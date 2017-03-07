Authorities on Tuesday said they will regulate a central database to maintain vigilance on people entering the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan has intensified its security measures after a series of bloody suicide bombings killed hundreds across the country.

The revised security strategy includes border closure with Afghanistan that has been reopened temporarily and combing operations in Punjab and Balochistan.

A spokesperson for the interior ministry said law enforcement agencies will carry out special surveillance at Sangjani and Peshawar toll plazas.

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) will maintain the central database of visitors to twin cities, he added.

Islamabad and other parts of the country have been put on high alert after a series of militant attacks.