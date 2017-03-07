OKARA- On special directives by the Punjab government, the district administration has established a non-formal education centre for Eunuchs at GT Road near old Octroi Post No-6.

To be supervised by the Literacy Department, the centre has been established after strenuous efforts by Eunuch Nayab Ali, BSc graduate. Leader of the local Eunuch community, Nayab said that 15 Eunuchs have been enrolled in the education centre so far.

The Okara district administration headed by Deputy Commissioner Saima Ahad has appointed Anwaar Bhatti as the coordinator for the literacy project. Initially, the centre offers the Eunuchs four months courses in the subjects of English, Mathematics and Urdu. Local Eunuch community leaders - Nadeem alias Saima and Mohsin Sajni have expressed their gratitude to the Punjab government for the education project launched for the community