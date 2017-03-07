Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has reiterated that operation Radd-ul-Fassad will continue until our homeland is cleared from the scourge of terrorism, reported Radio Pakistan.

He said this in a message of condolences over the martyrdom of Captain Junaid and Sipahi Amjad who martyred while fighting terrorists in district Swabi, on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister applauded the valiant fight by the Armed Forces personnel against terrorists who are attempting to challenge the writ of the state. He paid rich tributes to the brave soldiers who boldly fought the terrorists and embraced martyrdom in the line of duty. He said those who embraced Shahadat are the real heroes and saviors of our nation.

Mian Nawaz Sharif said Armed Forces are fighting the menace of terrorism to protect our democratic values, constitution, freedom, and our way of life. He said we cannot and will not allow our enemies to promote their nefarious designs.