Islamabad/Peshawar/Mohmand Agency - Pakistan yesterday lodged a strong protest with Afghanistan after six soldiers were killed in cross border terrorist attacks Sunday night.

Security sources said at least five soldiers of the Pakistan Army and more than 10 terrorists were killed in the fight after Afghanistan-based terrorists stormed three check-posts in Mohmand Agency late Sunday night.

The attack came in the Gora Pari area, which is 75 kilometres from tehsil Biazai headquarters - Ghalanai.

The sources said the terrorists carrying small arms targeted the border posts around 4:30am. As many as five soldiers and over 10 terrorists were killed in the ensuing fight.

Pakistan Army in a statement said the security forces effectively responded and repulsed the terrorist attack.

Separately, one soldier was killed in Khyber Agency as a result of firing by terrorists from the Afghan territory.

The foreign ministry said the country has launched a strong protest with the Afghan government.

“In this regard, Afghan Deputy Head of Mission (Syed Abdul Nasir Yousafi) was called to the Foreign Office today (March 6) for conveying Pakistan’s grave concern over the (Mohmand) incident,” a statement issued by the foreign ministry read.

“The Afghan government was urged to thoroughly investigate the incident and take firm action against the terrorists operating from its soil to prevent recurrence of such incidents. It was further emphasised that cooperation from Afghan side for effective border management was important for preventing cross-border movement of terrorists and militants,” said.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday appreciated response by Pakistani troops to the terrorists attack on the check posts in Mohmand.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief emphasised need for ‘required physical presence on Afghan side of the border for matching and effective border security.’ He said terrorists are common threat and must be denied freedom of movement or action along the border.

Expressing grief on loss of precious lives, General Bajwa hailed the sacrifices made by brave sons of soil.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of army personnel in the cross boarder terrorist attack.

In his message, he said that the sacrifices given by our brave soldiers while defending the motherland are the real life line of our nation.

Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan will become more successful and stronger because our men in uniform are vigilant on our borders and in our Urban centers .

He said that terrorists are badly mistaken if they think they can weaken the resolve of our nation.

Operation Radd-ul Fasaad is against every terrorist working from within the country or operating from a foreign territory .

The enemies of Pakistan will be eliminated along with the cancerous Ideology promoting it.

Those soldiers who sacrificed their life are our real heroes and the nation promises to honor them by standing firm against terrorists nefarious designs to hit at our way of life.

Despite the fact that Pakistan has been the victim of terrorist attacks, Afghanistan has been accusing Pakistan of providing safe havens to the militants. Pakistan has always denied the allegations citing its lengthy war against the terrorists in the tribal belt.

Kabul gets encouragement from New Delhi as India tries to discredit Pakistan. In the last Heart of Asia conference in Amritsar, India and Afghanistan also hurled accusations against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has tightened security arrangements along the Afghan border and with Iran to back the operation Raddul Fassad.

Officials said that additional check posts will be established at the coastal highway and roads along the borders with Afghanistan and Iran. These posts will be manned by the army, Frontier Constabulary, Customs, Federal Investigation Agency, Levies, police and intelligence agencies’ officials.

Funeral of martyrs

The soldiers martyred in Mohmand border posts attack were identified as Naik Sanaullah, Naik Safdar Khan, Sepoy Altaf, Sepoy Naik Muhammad and Sepoy Anwar Khan. Their funeral was offered at Peshawar Garrison on Monday.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governor and chief minister, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt and other senior civil and military officers and soldiers attended the funeral. The bodies of the martyred soldiers were to be taken to their native areas for burial with full military honour.

