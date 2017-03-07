BAHAWALPUR- Minister of State for Federal Education Balighur Rehman has said that promotion of education, business and energy sectors as well as peace are top priorities of the govt.

Addressing the 63rd Founders Day of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur as Chief Guest, he said that despite recent wave of terrorist attacks, the incidents of extremism have been mitigated. He said that future of Pakistan is in the hands of talented and proficient youth.

Earlier, he was presented guard of honor by a smart contingent of school cadets. School choir presented national song dedicated to the armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan fighting against terrorism.

Principal Nauman Ahmad Qureshi apprised the moot about performance of the school in academics, sports and co-curricular activities. The chief guest gave away prizes and gold medals to the position holders. In the end, the Principal presented school crest to the minister as memento of his visit.