KAMALIA-The rulers, through unwarranted hike in POL prices, have proved that they have nothing to do with the public problems, PTI West Punjab President Ch Muhammad Ashfaq said.

Talking to media, he warned the government to refrain from adding to the public miseries. He alleged that there is only three percent increase in POL prices at international level while in Pakistan, its prices have been increased for the 4th time in 45 days.

Talking about the security situation, he lamented that people have to offer prayers after deploying guards, adding now sports need to be held under an armed cloak. He urged the government to implement the National Action Plan in letter and spirit if it is sincere to weed out terrorism from the country. He said that ground realities in the country deny the government claims, adding the people have a keen sense of severity of the current situation but the government does not.